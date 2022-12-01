Uniparts India IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue

“Uniparts India is manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and leading supplier of of components for the off highway market in agriculture and construction. International sales contributed to over 82% sales in FY22. Revenues and margins grew steadily in past three fiscal years. At the upper band of the offer, the implied market cap stands at approx. ₹2,604 crore and the asking p/e multiple is 15.28x which looks quite reasonable as compared to its peers. The secondary market being at all-time highs should help the issue getting good response," said Abhay Doshi, co-founder of UnlistedArena.