Uniparts India IPO to kick off today. Apply or skip? GMP, key points here1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 07:46 AM IST
- Uniparts India IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 14,481,942 equity shares
Engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India on Tuesday said it has raised ₹251 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens for public subscription on Wednesday and concludes on Friday, December 2, 2022. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹548-577 a share.