Uniparts India IPO to kick off today. Apply or skip? GMP, key points here

“There are no comparable peers having product profile and business model similar to UIL. The above peers are considered only for benchmarking the demanded valuations. At higher price band, the company is demanding an EV/sales multiple of 2.2x (to its FY22 sales), which seems to be in-line to the peer average. Nevertheless, UIL has better profitability and return ratios compared to the peer average. However considering the global policy tailwinds, we feel the company has adequate levers to expand its business at higher rates. Thus, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE" rating for the issue," said Choice Broking.

