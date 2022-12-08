The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Uniparts India IPO has happened on Wednesday and now all eyes are on the shares listing which is expected to take place next week The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 25.32 times on the last day of subscription on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on Monday, December 12, 2022. As per market observers, Uniparts India shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹55 in the grey market today.

Uniparts India IPO was of up to 1,44,81,942 equity shares and had a price range of ₹548-577 a share. Since the initial share sale was entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. Uniparts India said it raised ₹251 crore from anchor investors ahead of its offer.

The issue received bids for 25,66,29,175 shares against 1,01,37,360 shares on offer. The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 67.14 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors got 17.86 times subscription and the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 4.61 times.

Uniparts India Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1994 and is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across over 25 countries.

Uniparts had an estimated 16.68% market share of the global 3PL market in Fiscal 2022 in terms of value and an estimated 5.92% market share in the global PMP market in the CFM sector in Fiscal 2022 in terms of value.

In India, Uniparts has 5 manufacturing facilities, 2 at Ludhiana, 1 at Visakhapatnam, and 2 at Noida. They also have set-up a distribution facility in Noida. In the United States, they have a manufacturing, warehousing and distribution facility at Eldridge, Iowa, acquired in 2005 of Olsen Engineering LLC, now known as Uniparts Olsen Inc. and a warehousing and distribution facility at Augusta, Georgia.