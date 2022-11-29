Uniparts India IPO opens tomorrow. Check latest GMP, key details1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 09:43 AM IST
Engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India's ₹836-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and conclude on Friday, December 2, 2022. The bidding for anchor investors will open on Tuesday, November 29. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹548-577 a share for its three-day initial share sale.