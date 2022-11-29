Home / Markets / Ipo /  Uniparts India IPO opens tomorrow. Check latest GMP, key details

Engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India's 836-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and conclude on Friday, December 2, 2022. The bidding for anchor investors will open on Tuesday, November 29. The price band has been fixed in the range of 548-577 a share for its three-day initial share sale.

“Uniparts India is manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and leading supplier of of components for the off highway market in agriculture and construction. International sales contributed to over 82% sales in FY22. Revenues and margins grew steadily in past three fiscal years. At the upper band of the offer, the implied market cap stands at approx. Rs. 2604 crores and the asking p/e multiple is 15.28x which looks quite reasonable as compared to its peers. The secondary market being at all-time highs should help the issue getting good response," said Abhay Doshi, co-founder of UnlistedArena.

Uniparts India IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 14,481,942 equity shares by promoter group entities and existing investors. Since the IPO would be entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch 836 crore.

As per market observers, Uniparts India shares are available at a premium (GMP) of 80 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Uniparts India Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1994 and is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across over 25 countries.

MINT PREMIUM See All

It is a concept-to-supply player of precision products for off-highway vehicles with presence across the value chain. The company's product portfolio includes core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems and precision machined parts as well as adjacent product verticals of power take off, fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or components thereof.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout