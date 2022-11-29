Engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India's ₹836-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and conclude on Friday, December 2, 2022. The bidding for anchor investors will open on Tuesday, November 29. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹548-577 a share for its three-day initial share sale.

“Uniparts India is manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and leading supplier of of components for the off highway market in agriculture and construction. International sales contributed to over 82% sales in FY22. Revenues and margins grew steadily in past three fiscal years. At the upper band of the offer, the implied market cap stands at approx. Rs. 2604 crores and the asking p/e multiple is 15.28x which looks quite reasonable as compared to its peers. The secondary market being at all-time highs should help the issue getting good response," said Abhay Doshi, co-founder of UnlistedArena.

Uniparts India IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 14,481,942 equity shares by promoter group entities and existing investors. Since the IPO would be entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch ₹836 crore.

As per market observers, Uniparts India shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹80 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Uniparts India Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1994 and is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across over 25 countries.

It is a concept-to-supply player of precision products for off-highway vehicles with presence across the value chain. The company's product portfolio includes core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems and precision machined parts as well as adjacent product verticals of power take off, fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or components thereof.