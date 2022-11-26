Uniparts India IPO opens next week. GMP, review, important dates, other details

Uniparts India IPO opens next week. GMP, review, important dates, other details2 min read . 01:25 PM IST
- Uniparts India IPO GMP today is ₹138 per equity share, say market observers
Uniparts India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Uniparts India Ltd is going to hit primary market next week. The public issue worth ₹835.61 crore will open for bidding on 30th November 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 2nd December 2022.
The price band of the public offer has been fixed at ₹548 to ₹577 per equity share. Meanwhile, ahead of subscription opening next week, shares of the company are available for trade in grey market. According to market observers, shares of Uniparts India Ltd are available at a premium of ₹138 in grey market today.
Here we list out important Uniparts India IPO details:
- Uniparts India IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹138 in grey market today.
- Uniparts India IPO price: The price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹548 to ₹577 per equity share.
- Uniparts India IPO subscription date: The public issue will open for bidding on 30th November 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 2nd December 2022.
- Uniparts India IPO size: The manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions aims to raise ₹835.61 crore from its offer.
- Uniparts India IPO allotment date: The finalisation of share allocation is expected on 7th December 2022.
- Uniparts India IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of Uniparts India IPO.
- Uniparts India IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
- Uniparts India IPO listing date: The tentative date for Uniparts India share listing is 12th December 2022.
- Uniparts India IPO review: "Uniparts is well positioned to benefit from increasing mechanization in the agriculture and CFM sectors, through leveraging their global business model, which allows them to efficiently serve OEMs across multiple global locations, contributing to their increasing efforts to rationalize their supply chain and asset/working capital management," says Axis Capital note on the public issue.
"In Fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022, and in the 3 months ended June 30, 2022, revenue generated from the agriculture and CFM segments together constituted 95.74%, 96.07%, 95.35% and 95.13%, respectively, of the total revenue from operations," Axis Capital says.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
