Uniparts India IPO's price band fixed, issue opens next week

Uniparts India Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1994. Uniparts is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions, and it is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining (CFM) and aftermarket sectors on account of their presence across over 25 countries. In Fiscal 2022, the company’s customer base comprised over 125 customers in over 25 countries globally.