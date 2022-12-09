Uniparts India IPO's shares listing next week. Latest GMP

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 25.32 times on the last day of subscription on Friday, December 2, 2022. The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on Monday, December 12, 2022. As per market observers, Uniparts India shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹45 in the grey market today.

