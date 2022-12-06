Uniparts India IPO share allotment likely tomorrow. GMP, how to check application status1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 10:42 AM IST
- Uniparts India said it raised ₹251 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO
The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Uniparts India IPO is expected to take place tomorrow i.e., on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 25.32 times on the last day of subscription on Friday, December 2, 2022.