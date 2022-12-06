The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Uniparts India IPO is expected to take place tomorrow i.e., on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 25.32 times on the last day of subscription on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on Monday, December 12, 2022. As per market observers, Uniparts India shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹61 in the grey market today.

If allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Friday, December 9, 2022. The registrar for Uniparts India IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the status of the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the stock exchange BSE's website here.

The initial share sale of the company was of up to 1,44,81,942 equity shares and had a price range of ₹548-577 a share. Since the initial share sale was entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. Uniparts India said it raised ₹251 crore from anchor investors ahead of its offer.

The issue received bids for 25,66,29,175 shares against 1,01,37,360 shares on offer. The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 67.14 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors got 17.86 times subscription and the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 4.61 times.

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across over 25 countries.

It is a concept-to-supply player of precision products for off-highway vehicles with presence across the value chain. The company's product portfolio includes core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems and precision machined parts as well as adjacent product verticals of power take off, fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or components thereof.