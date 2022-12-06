Uniparts India IPO: What does latest GMP suggest about listing?

In its IPO note earlier, ICICI Direct analysts said, "Sales/PAT at UPI has grown at a CAGR of 16.3%/63.2% respectively over FY20-22, led by impressive improvement in EBITDA margin profile. UPI clocked EBITDA margins of 21.8% in FY22 with RoCE placed at ~27%. At the upper end of the price band, it is valued at ~15.6x P/E on FY22, which we believe is reasonable given the healthy financials at the company and high single-digit growth prospects across its key serving segments (3PL and PMP)."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}