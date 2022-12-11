Uniparts IPO listing date has been fixed on 12th December 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, shares of Uniparts India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE on Monday this week. Uniparts IPO listing will take place in a pre open session on Monday. Meanwhile, ahead of Uniparts share listing date, grey market is giving positive signals in regard to Uniparts shares. According to market observers, shares of Uniparts India Limited are available at a premium of ₹45 per equity share in grey market today.

Uniparts IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Uniparts IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹45, which is ₹5 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹40. They said that grey market has remained bullish on Uniparts India shares and it has been oscillating around ₹60 to ₹40 for last 5 days that means in bulls case, bidders may have a listing premium of up to ₹60 whereas in bear case, one can expect listing premium to the tune of ₹40 per equity share. They said that despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street, Unipart IPO GMP today is ₹45, which is good sign. They said that in current market scenario, Uniparts India IPO GMP is signaling that the stock may have a positive debut despite weak secondary market sentiments.

What this GMP means?

Market observers said that Uniparts IPO GMP today is ₹45 that means grey market is expecting that Uniparts IPO listing would be around ₹622, which is around 11 per cent higher from its price band of ₹548 to ₹577 per equity share. They said that either of bulls or bear case, grey market is signaling that Uniparts India shares may have a positive listing.

However, stock market experts advised lucky allottees of Uniparts IPO to stick with the basics. They said that grey market premium is completely speculative as it has no connect with the financials of the company. They suggested allottees to stay with the conviction they have made after going through the balance sheet of the company while applying for the public issue worth ₹835.61 crore.