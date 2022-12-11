Uniparts IPO listing date fixed on Monday. GMP signals positive debut1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Uniparts IPO listing date has been fixed on 12th December 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, shares of Uniparts India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE on Monday this week. Uniparts IPO listing will take place in a pre open session on Monday. Meanwhile, ahead of Uniparts share listing date, grey market is giving positive signals in regard to Uniparts shares. According to market observers, shares of Uniparts India Limited are available at a premium of ₹45 per equity share in grey market today.