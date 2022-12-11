Uniparts IPO listing date fixed on Monday. GMP signals positive debut

Uniparts IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Uniparts IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹45, which is ₹5 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹40. They said that grey market has remained bullish on Uniparts India shares and it has been oscillating around ₹60 to ₹40 for last 5 days that means in bulls case, bidders may have a listing premium of up to ₹60 whereas in bear case, one can expect listing premium to the tune of ₹40 per equity share. They said that despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street, Unipart IPO GMP today is ₹45, which is good sign. They said that in current market scenario, Uniparts India IPO GMP is signaling that the stock may have a positive debut despite weak secondary market sentiments.