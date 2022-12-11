Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Uniparts IPO listing date fixed on Monday. GMP signals positive debut

Uniparts IPO listing date fixed on Monday. GMP signals positive debut

1 min read . 07:27 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Uniparts IPO GMP today is 45 per equity share, say market observers.

  • Uniparts IPO listing date has been fixed on 12th December 2022

Uniparts IPO listing date has been fixed on 12th December 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, shares of Uniparts India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE on Monday this week. Uniparts IPO listing will take place in a pre open session on Monday. Meanwhile, ahead of Uniparts share listing date, grey market is giving positive signals in regard to Uniparts shares. According to market observers, shares of Uniparts India Limited are available at a premium of 45 per equity share in grey market today.

Uniparts IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Uniparts IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 45, which is 5 higher from its yesterday's GMP of 40. They said that grey market has remained bullish on Uniparts India shares and it has been oscillating around 60 to 40 for last 5 days that means in bulls case, bidders may have a listing premium of up to 60 whereas in bear case, one can expect listing premium to the tune of 40 per equity share. They said that despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street, Unipart IPO GMP today is 45, which is good sign. They said that in current market scenario, Uniparts India IPO GMP is signaling that the stock may have a positive debut despite weak secondary market sentiments.

Uniparts IPO GMP today

What this GMP means?

Market observers said that Uniparts IPO GMP today is 45 that means grey market is expecting that Uniparts IPO listing would be around 622, which is around 11 per cent higher from its price band of 548 to 577 per equity share. They said that either of bulls or bear case, grey market is signaling that Uniparts India shares may have a positive listing.

What this GMP means?

However, stock market experts advised lucky allottees of Uniparts IPO to stick with the basics. They said that grey market premium is completely speculative as it has no connect with the financials of the company. They suggested allottees to stay with the conviction they have made after going through the balance sheet of the company while applying for the public issue worth 835.61 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
