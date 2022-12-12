Uniparts IPO listing date today. Experts predict positive debut of shares4 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 05:53 AM IST
- Uniparts IPO listing price can be around ₹620 apiece in bears' case, believe experts
Uniparts IPO listing date has been fixed on 12th December 2022 i.e. shares of Uniparts India Limited — an engineered systems and solutions company — are going to hit secondary markets today in a special pre-open session. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Uniparts India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' group of securities.