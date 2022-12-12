Uniparts IPO listing date has been fixed on 12th December 2022 i.e. shares of Uniparts India Limited — an engineered systems and solutions company — are going to hit secondary markets today in a special pre-open session. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Uniparts India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' group of securities.

According to stock market experts, Uniparts IPO listing price can be around ₹620 in bear case whereas in bulls case, it may debut around ₹635 apiece levels. They said that the stock looks good from all perspective but only negative for the public issue is its 100 per cent OFS in nature. So, big investors may not jump at the stock immediately after listing of stocks. However, they said that long term investors can hold the stock after positive listing as it may go up to ₹750 apiece levels in short to medium term.

On Uniparts IPO listing price prediction, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The IPO of Uniparts received a bit low response despite being priced reasonably. The broader market too has cooled off from recent highs. Looking at the response and market sentiments, one may expect a muted listing around 8-10 per cent premium only."

Expecting positive opening of Uniparts India share price, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Much will depend upon the stock market sentiments on the listing date. In case of weak opening, Uniparts India share price may open around ₹620 apiece levels whereas in case of strong opening, Uniparts IPO listing price can be expected around ₹635 apiece levels. However, allottees can remain content that the stock may have a positive listing despite market sentiments today. The public issue was reasonably priced and only hurdle for successful listing of shares is its 100 per cent OFS feature. Due to this, big investors may not jump at the stock immediately after the listing of shares as net proceeds are not strengthen the company's fundamentals."

Predicting up to 10 per cent listing gains for allottees, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "The issue had received a good response from investors on both the institutional and retail sides, and the current GMP is 60 i.e. around 10 per cent over its issue price. It also enjoys a healthy financial position with continuous growth in revenue and profit and improving margins. As for the risk factor, the issue is a complete offer for sale. However, the issue is attractively priced at a P/E valuation of 15.61, which is lower than its listed peers."

"Uniparts is holding a strong position in its operating segment and has posted steady financial growth. The IPO may get listed with a premium of around 5 to 10 per cent on the listing day," said Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India.

What GMP signals

According to market observers, Uniparts IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹45, which means grey market is expecting that Uniparts IPO listing would be around ₹622 apiece levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.