Uniparts IPO listing date today. Experts predict positive debut of shares

Expecting positive opening of Uniparts India share price, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Much will depend upon the stock market sentiments on the listing date. In case of weak opening, Uniparts India share price may open around ₹620 apiece levels whereas in case of strong opening, Uniparts IPO listing price can be expected around ₹635 apiece levels. However, allottees can remain content that the stock may have a positive listing despite market sentiments today. The public issue was reasonably priced and only hurdle for successful listing of shares is its 100 per cent OFS feature. Due to this, big investors may not jump at the stock immediately after the listing of shares as net proceeds are not strengthen the company's fundamentals."