Uniparts IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on share allotment date

Uniparts IPO: After three days bidding for the initial public offer (IPO) of Uniparts India Limited bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for Uniparts IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 7th December 2022. In three days bidding from 30th November to 2nd December 2022, the public issue worth ₹835.61 crore got subscribed 25.32 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 4.63 times. The QIB portion of the public offer got subscribed 67.14 times. Meanwhile, after strong response by investors on last date of bidding, grey market has gone slightly more positive on the public issue. As per the market observers, shares of Uniparts India Ltd are available at a premium of ₹60 per equity share in grey market today.

