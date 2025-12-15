Unisem Agritech IPO allotment likely today: GMP, steps to check the status online of the SME IPO

Unisem Agritech IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of agri-sector company Unisem Agritech concluded with a decent subscription. The SME IPO was subscribed to two times, with the retail portion booked more than two times, and the portions reserved for QIBs and NIIs booked almost two times each.

With the subscription period over, the focus is on the share allotment, which is expected to be finalised today, i.e., Monday, December 15. Successful bidders may expect shares of the company credited to their demat accounts on Tuesday, December 16, and those who fail to get the allotment will get the refunds on the same day.

Advertisement

Unisem Agritech IPO will list on the BSE SME on Wednesday, December 17.

Unisem Agritech is engaged in developing, processing, and selling a diverse range of seeds.

"By integrating conventional breeding techniques, we strive to develop hybrid vegetable, flower and field crop seeds which offer higher yields, improved product quality, and greater resistance to pests and diseases compared to naturally grown varieties," reads the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company's revenue from operations in FY23, FY24, and FY25 was ₹46.91 crore, ₹61.14 crore and ₹69.08 crore, respectively.

Profit for FY23 was ₹1.32 crore, which rose to ₹2.15 crore in FY24 and to ₹4.27 crore in FY25.

Advertisement

How to check Unisem Agritech IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the SME IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE.

Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the issue.

How to check Unisem Agritech IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar website at this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2: Choose Unisem Agritech in the 'Select IPO' dropdown menu

Step 3: Select among Account No., demat account, or PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on 'Submit'

Your Unisem Agritech IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Advertisement

Unisem Agritech IPO allotment status check on BSE Step 1: Open the IPO allotment page on the BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select the issue type as 'Equity'.

Step 3: From the IPO name dropdown, select Unisem Agritech.

Step 4: Enter your IPO application number or PAN.

Step 5: Click Search to check your share allotment status.

Unisem Agritech IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) of Unisem Agritech shares on Monday morning was nil. This indicated the stock could list at par with the issue price.

Read all IPO-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.