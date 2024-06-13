United Cotfab IPO fully subscribed on day 1; check latest GMP, subscription status, key dates, more
United Cotfab IPO subscriptions open from June 13 to June 19 at ₹70 per share. Company known for high-quality yarn, owned by Nirmalkumar Mittal. Grey market premium suggests listing price could be ₹82 per share.
The United Cotfab IPO began subscriptions today (Thursday, June 13) and will close on Wednesday, June 19. The United Cotfab IPO has a lot size of 2,000 shares. The United Cotfab IPO price band has been set at ₹70 per equity share, having a face value of ₹10.
