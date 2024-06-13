The United Cotfab IPO began subscriptions today (Thursday, June 13) and will close on Wednesday, June 19. The United Cotfab IPO has a lot size of 2,000 shares. The United Cotfab IPO price band has been set at ₹70 per equity share, having a face value of ₹10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company produces high-quality open-end yarn for the textile industry. The company's manufacturing process meets high quality requirements and is supported by cutting-edge technology and machinery. The company follows a rigorous process that includes raw material selection, blending (if necessary), spinning, winding, and quality control.

The firm's proprietors are Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal and Gagan Nirmalkumar Mittal. The company's promoters have over 55 years combined experience in the cotton textile industry.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company's (P/E of 517.10) listed peers include Lagnam Spintex Ltd (P/E of 8.93), PBM Polytex Ltd (P/E of 209.12), and Vippy Spinpro Ltd (P/E of 9.47).

The United Cotfab IPO basis of share allocation will be completed on Thursday, June 20, and the business will begin refunds on Friday, June 21, with the shares credited to allottees' demat accounts on the same day. United Cotfab's IPO shares are planned to be listed on BSE SME on Monday, June 24th.

United Cotfab IPO subscription status United Cotfab IPO subscription status is 2.59 times, on day 1, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 3.95 times, and NII portion was booked 57%.

The company has received bids for 1,27,64,000 shares against 49,24,000 shares on offer, at 15:35 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

United Cotfab IPO GMP today United Cotfab IPO GMP or grey market premium is +12. This indicates United Cotfab share price were trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Given the top end of the IPO pricing band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price for United Cotfab shares is ₹82 per share, 17.14% more than the IPO price of ₹70.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

United Cotfab IPO details The United Cotfab IPO, worth ₹36.29 crore, consists of a fresh issuance of 5,184,000 equity shares at face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The proceeds from the fresh issuance will be used to achieve the following objectives: working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and public issue expenses.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the United Cotfab IPO, and Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the registrar. Spread X Securities is the market maker for United Cotfab's IPO.

United Cotfab IPO Review “The company that was primarily a trader in fabrics went on stream for manufacturing cotton yarn in April 2023, and thus has just one full year performance. The year marked boosted top and bottom lines that not only raise eyebrows, but also concern over its sustainability, being a highly competitive and fragmented segment. Based on FY24 super earnings, the issue appears fully priced. Well-informed/cash surplus investors may park moderate funds for the long term," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

