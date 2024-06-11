United Cotfab IPO price band set at ₹70 apiece; SME IPO to kick off for subscription on June 13
United Cotfab IPO consists of 5,184,000 equity shares at ₹10 face value. Proceeds will be used for working capital, corporate purposes, and issue expenses. Beeline Capital Advisors is the lead manager. United Cotfab IPO GMP is +18.
The United Cotfab IPO price band has been fixed at ₹70 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 apiece. The United Cotfab IPO will kickstart its subscription on Thursday, June 13, and close on Wednesday, June 19. The United Cotfab IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares.
