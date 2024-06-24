United Cotfab share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with a mere 7% premium at ₹75 apiece on BSE SME
United Cotfab share price made a lukewarm debut on BSE SME today. United Cotfab share price opened at ₹75, which is 7.14% higher than the issue price of ₹70. Following a tepid listing, stock gained over 12% trading at ₹78.75 apiece at 10:10 IST.
