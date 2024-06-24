Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 24 2024 11:06:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 177.95 -1.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 829.85 -0.78%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,164.00 0.51%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,669.50 0.25%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.35 1.40%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  United Cotfab share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with a mere 7% premium at 75 apiece on BSE SME
BackBack

United Cotfab share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with a mere 7% premium at ₹75 apiece on BSE SME

Dhanya Nagasundaram

United Cotfab share price opened at ₹75, which is 7.14% higher than the issue price of ₹70.

United Cotfab share price lists on BSE SME today. (www.unitedcotfab.com/)Premium
United Cotfab share price lists on BSE SME today. (www.unitedcotfab.com/)

United Cotfab share price made a lukewarm debut on BSE SME today. United Cotfab share price opened at 75, which is 7.14% higher than the issue price of 70. Following a tepid listing, stock gained over 12% trading at 78.75 apiece at 10:10 IST. 

The price band for the United Cotfab IPO was set at 70 for each equity share, which has a face value of 10. The subscription period for the United Cotfab IPO began on Thursday, June 13, and ended on Wednesday, June 19. Two thousand shares made up each lot in the United Cotfab IPO. On the last bidding day, United Cotfab IPO subscription status was 107.16 times. 

Also Read: United Coftab IPO allotment to be finalised soon: Here's how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing

The company produces premium open-end yarns for the textile sector. The firm uses state-of-the-art equipment and technology to assist its production process, which complies with strict quality requirements. The company has a rigorous process that includes choosing raw materials, spinning, winding, blending (if needed), and quality control.

Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal and Gagan Nirmalkumar Mittal are the promoters of the firm. In the cotton textile industry, the company's promoters have over 55 years of combined experience.

The company's listed counterparts (P/E of 517.10) include Vippy Spinpro Ltd (P/E of 9.47), Lagnam Spintex Ltd (P/E of 8.93), and PBM Polytex Ltd (P/E of 209.12), according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

United Cotfab IPO details

The 36.29 crore United Cotfab IPO comprises a new issue of 5,184,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. There isn't a component that is for sale.

The following goals will be accomplished with the proceeds from the new issuance: public issue expenditures, general company purposes, and working capital requirements.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the United Cotfab IPO, and Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the registrar. Spread X Securities is the market maker for United Cotfab's IPO.

Also Read: United Cotfab IPO price band set at 70 apiece; SME IPO to kick off for subscription on June 13

United Cotfab IPO GMP today

United Cotfab IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +13. This indicates United Cotfab share price were trading at a premium of 13 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

The anticipated listing price of United Cotfab shares is 83 per share, which is 18.57% greater than the IPO price of 70, given the top end of the IPO pricing band and the current premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: United Cotfab IPO subscribed over 48 times on day 4; check latest GMP, subscription status, key dates, more

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Jun 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue