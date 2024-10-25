United Heat Transfer IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

  • United Heat Transfer IPO allotment date is likely today, October 25, and the company is expected to fix the basis of share allotment today. The SME IPO was open from October 22 to 24, and the IPO listing date is likely October 29.

Ankit Gohel
Published25 Oct 2024, 01:34 PM IST
United Heat Transfer IPO allotment status online can be checked through the NSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar.
United Heat Transfer IPO allotment status online can be checked through the NSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar.(Photo: iStock)

United Heat Transfer IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of United Heat Transfer received strong demand from investors. As the bidding period has now ended, investors watch out for United Heat Transfer IPO allotment status, which is expected to be finalised today.

Investors can check United Heat Transfer IPO allotment status online through the NSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the United Heat Transfer IPO registrar.

The company is likely to credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible applicants on October 28 and initiate refunds on the same day.

To do a United Heat Transfer IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

United Heat Transfer IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime:

Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link -https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘United Heat Transfer Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your United Heat Transfer IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

United Heat Transfer IPO GMP Today

United Heat Transfer shares are showing a bullish trend in the grey market. According to stock market observers, United Heat Transfer IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 20 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, United Heat Transfer shares are trading higher by 20 apiece than their issue price.

Considering the United Heat Transfer IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated listing price of United Heat Transfer shares is 79 apiece, which is at a premium of 33.9% to the IPO price of 59 per share.

United Heat Transfer IPO Details

United Heat Transfer IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 22, and closed on Thursday, October 24. United Heat Transfer IPO allotment date is likely today, October 25, and the IPO listing date is October 29. The equity shares of United Heat Transfer will be listed on NSE SME.

The company raised 30 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 50.84 lakh equity shares. United Heat Transfer IPO price band was set at 56 to 59 per share.

United Heat Transfer IPO was subscribed 83.70 times in total as it received bids for 28.40 crore equity shares as against 33.94 lakh shares on the offer. The public issue was subscribed 98.93 times in the retail category, 26.56 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers category, and 124.72 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Swastika Investmart Ltd is the book running lead manager of the United Heat Transfer IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 01:34 PM IST
