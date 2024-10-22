United Heat Transfer IPO Day 1: Check subscription status, GMP & other details

  • United Heat Transfer IPO Day 1: The company is offering 50.84 lakh fresh equity shares in a price range of 56-59. The minimum bid is for 2,000 shares per lot.

Shivangini
Published22 Oct 2024, 03:27 PM IST
United Heat Transfer IPO Day 1: Subscribed 1.24 times, check GMP and other details
United Heat Transfer IPO Day 1: Subscribed 1.24 times, check GMP and other details(iStock)

United Heat Transfer IPO Day 1: United Heat Transfer IPO received strong interest on the first day of bidding, with an overall subscription of 1.24 times by 2:30 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. The retail category was subscribed 1.32 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed the most enthusiasm, with a 1.74 times subscription. However, non-institutional investors (NIIs) quotas saw just 0.40 times subscription.

Also Read | F&O frenzy and SME IPOs pose risks to retail investors: Sebi’s Ashwani Bhatia

The SME IPO, which aims to raise 30 crore, will remain open for subscription until October 24, with plans to list on the NSE SME platform. The company is offering 50.84 lakh fresh shares in the price range of 56-59 per share, with a minimum bid of 2,000 shares per lot. In the grey market, the company's shares are currently trading at a premium of 10, reflecting a 17% markup over the issue price.

Also Read | Axis Bank, Zomato & more: Kotak Securities lists 8 stock picks for Diwali 2024

United Heat Transfer SME IPO's latest GMP is 14.

United Heat Transfer overview

United Heat Transfer manufactures critical industrial equipment such as heat exchangers and pressure vessels, used across sectors like railways, maritime, and oil and gas. The company reported revenues of 21.19 crore and a net profit of 2.42 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024. Proceeds from the IPO will be used to repay loans, fund working capital needs, and cover general corporate expenses.

Also Read | Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at ₹24630.95

In the IPO, 50% portion is reserved for QIBs, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for NIIs. Swastika Investmart is the lead manager for the IPO, while Link Intime India is handling the registrar duties. The final allotment of shares is expected by October 25, with the listing likely to take place on October 29. With strong demand from institutional buyers, the IPO is expected to gain further traction in the coming days.

Also Read | F&O frenzy and SME IPOs pose risks to retail investors: Sebi’s Ashwani Bhatia

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOUnited Heat Transfer IPO Day 1: Check subscription status, GMP & other details

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

174.05
03:27 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-10.9 (-5.89%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

155.50
03:27 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-4.7 (-2.93%)

Tata Steel share price

150.65
03:27 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-4.35 (-2.81%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.50
03:27 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-10.6 (-3.76%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Whirlpool Of India share price

2,351.00
03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
3.05 (0.13%)

Indigo Paints share price

1,639.85
03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-15.3 (-0.92%)

Torrent Power share price

1,943.60
03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-22.9 (-1.16%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,452.10
03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-179.8 (-2.71%)
More from 52 Week High

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

2,748.95
03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-286.25 (-9.43%)

Jupiter Wagons share price

469.00
03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-43.15 (-8.43%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,843.55
03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-1118.2 (-7.47%)

Finolex Industries share price

298.30
03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-23.7 (-7.36%)
More from Top Losers

Poly Medicure share price

2,528.90
03:25 PM | 22 OCT 2024
81.7 (3.34%)

Varun Beverages share price

596.10
03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
17.9 (3.1%)

Hindustan Zinc share price

513.75
03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
12.2 (2.43%)

City Union Bank share price

168.20
03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
17.45 (11.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,665.00240.00
    Chennai
    79,671.00240.00
    Delhi
    79,823.00240.00
    Kolkata
    79,675.00240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.