Universal Music IPO has one off-beat note

Universal Music IPO has one off-beat note2 min read . 12:47 AM IST
Record label will be spun out of Vivendi by end of year—positive news for investors, with possible exception of Amsterdam listing
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Record label will be spun out of Vivendi by end of year—positive news for investors, with possible exception of Amsterdam listing
The world’s largest music company is finally going solo, although not in the usual venue.
On Saturday, Universal Music Group’s French owner Vivendi said that it will spin off its music business and list it in the Netherlands later this year. It had already broached the idea of taking the record label that works with Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift public in 2022. Strong investor appetite for music assets since the pandemic began might explain the accelerated timeline. The news sent Vivendi’s share price up a fifth on Monday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.