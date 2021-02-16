Universal Music IPO has one off-beat note

On Saturday, Universal Music Group’s French owner Vivendi said that it will spin off its music business and list it in the Netherlands later this year. It had already broached the idea of taking the record label that works with Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift public in 2022. Strong investor appetite for music assets since the pandemic began might explain the accelerated timeline. The news sent Vivendi’s share price up a fifth on Monday.

