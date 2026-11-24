India's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) market is preparing for a fresh wave of public offerings, with four to five privately placed trusts expected to tap the capital markets by March 2027 and collectively raise around ₹17,000 crore.

The proposed IPOs come amid growing investor interest in infrastructure-backed investment products and increasing efforts by developers to unlock capital from operational assets to finance future expansion.

According to a PTI report citing investment bankers, several privately placed InvITs are considering a transition to the public market. The development reflects the growing importance of the trust structure as an alternative source of long-term infrastructure financing.

The Bharat InvITs Association estimates that the sector has mobilised around ₹88,000 crore through equity issuances during FY23-FY25. In March 2026, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust raised ₹6,000 crore through its initial public offering.

Proposed IPOs Among the proposed offerings, Brookfield-backed Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has filed for a potential ₹6,000-crore IPO as it looks to convert from a privately placed trust into a publicly offered InvIT.

Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT Trust is also planning to make the transition through a public issue of up to ₹750 crore.

Meanwhile, KKR and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP)-sponsored Vertis Infrastructure Trust is exploring a potential IPO, according to the report.

The proposed offerings could significantly expand the number of publicly accessible infrastructure investment products and provide developers with additional avenues to raise capital.

India's InvIT market estimated at ₹ 7.5 lakh crore India's InvIT market is estimated to be worth around ₹7.5 lakh crore, supported by growing participation from infrastructure developers across multiple sectors.

According to the Bharat InvITs Association, the number of InvIT unitholders stood at approximately 6.5 lakh at the end of the first quarter of FY27. Over the past decade, these trusts have collectively distributed nearly ₹1 lakh crore to investors.

Under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, InvITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their net distributable cash flows to unitholders. This makes them an attractive investment option for investors seeking periodic income from infrastructure assets.

The market has also received a boost from SEBI's framework for depository receipts, which allows overseas investors to access Indian REITs and InvITs through select foreign exchanges.

Several privately placed InvITs already listed India already has several privately placed InvITs listed on stock exchanges. These include Interise Trust, Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust, Anzen India Energy Yield, Sustainable Energy Infra, Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure, Shrem InvIT, NXT-Infra Trust, Roadstar Infra and TVS Infrastructure Trust, among others.

The growing market is supported by diversification across infrastructure segments such as roads, highways, power transmission, telecommunications, energy and warehousing.

Roads account for 44% of InvIT market Roads and highways remain the largest segment of India's InvIT market, benefiting from asset monetisation initiatives undertaken by NHAI and private infrastructure developers.

Road-focused InvITs account for approximately ₹3 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM), representing around 44% of the overall market.

Their AUM expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 44% between FY22 and FY26, highlighting the increasing role of

these trusts in financing India's road infrastructure.

Power transmission has also emerged as an established segment, with India Grid Trust and Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust operating in the space.

Meanwhile, Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust represents the growing telecom infrastructure segment, while NDR InvIT Trust provides exposure to warehousing and industrial parks.

Listed InvIT performance remains mixed Despite the expansion in the market and growing investor participation, the performance of listed InvITs has remained mixed.