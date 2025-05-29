Upcoming IPO: 3B Films IPO opens on May 30; issue price band set at ₹50 apiece; check GMP

Upcoming IPO: 3B Films IPO will open for subscription on Friday, May 30 and close on Tuesday, June 3. 3B Films IPO price band has been fixed at ₹50 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 3,000 equity shares and in multiples of 3,000 equity shares thereafter.

Founded in 2014, 3B Films Limited is a company based in Vadodara, Gujarat, that specializes in producing and supplying Cast Polypropylene (CPP) and Cast Polyethylene (CPE) films intended for packaging and thermoforming uses.

The offerings of the company feature transparent, metalised, white opaque, retort, anti-fog, easy-peel, and EVOH films. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a focus on research and development, it stands out in the specialty films sector by providing innovative packaging solutions globally.

As a member of the 3B Group, the company prioritizes ongoing research and development to create specialty products. They cater to a range of industries, especially in food packaging, and have successfully expanded their exports to regions such as Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and many African countries.

After achieving early success, the company acquired new imported machinery, which allowed them to double their production capacity to 750 MT per month (9,000 MT annually). The addition of an MDO unit further broadened their product offerings.

As of December 2024, the company generated operational revenue of ₹5,679.94 Lakhs, an EBITDA of ₹1,196.36 Lakhs, and a profit after tax of ₹420.19 Lakhs.

3B Films IPO details 3B Films IPO consists of a fresh issue of 35,52,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹17.76 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 31,98,000 equity shares aggregating up to ₹15.99 crore.

The funds raised from the IPO will be allocated for Capital Expenditure, to support working capital needs, and for general corporate objectives. The subscription period will end on June 3rd, 2025.

Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited will act as the Lead Manager for the Offer, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited will serve as the registrar for the offer.

Ashokbhai Dhanjibhai Babariya, the Chairman and Managing Director of 3B Films Limited, stated that the funds generated from the IPO will be utilised for capital expenses related to our expansion through forward integration, to ensure we have working capital to support our operational growth, and for general corporate purposes. With an established facility in Vadodara and a strong emphasis on recyclable and sustainable film solutions, we are in line with the evolving expectations of the industry regarding both performance and environmental responsibility.

3B Films IPO GMP today 3B Films IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹50 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.