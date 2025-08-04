Upcoming IPO: All Time Plastics IPO to open on August 7, price band set at ₹260-275 per share; check details

Upcoming IPO: All Time Plastics IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹260 to ₹275 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The All Time Plastics IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, August 7 and will close on Monday, August 11. The allocation to anchor investors for the All Time Plastics IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 6. The All Time Plastics IPO lot size is 54 equity shares and in multiples of 54 equity shares thereafter.

All Time Plastics IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employees have been reserved up to 35,750 equity shares of face value ₹2.

Tentatively, All Time Plastics IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, August 12 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, August 13, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. All Time Plastics share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, August 14.

All Time Plastics IPO details The IPO includes a fresh issuance of equity shares amounting to ₹280 crore along with an offer-for-sale of 43.85 lakh shares by the promoters.

The company plans to allocate ₹143 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to repay outstanding debts. Additionally, ₹113.7 crore will be dedicated to acquiring equipment and machinery for the Manekpur facility and for the installation of an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) in the Manekpur warehouse. The remaining funds will be reserved for general corporate activities.

Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the All Time Plastics IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is acting as the registrar for the offering.

Company Details All Time Plastics produces household plastic consumer goods for its clients, marketing these products under the clients' own brand names, which is known as white-label manufacturing. Additionally, the company offers consumer products under its own brand name, All Time Branded Products.

Abakkus owns a 7.29% stake in All Time Plastics, and the size of the fresh issue has been decreased by ₹70 crore to ₹280 crore, down from the initially planned ₹350 crore at the time of filing the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

At present, the promoters hold 90.98% of the company's shares, while the remaining 9.02% is held by public shareholders, including Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's publicly traded counterparts are Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, which has a P/E ratio of 80.69, and Cello World Ltd, with a P/E of 40.71.

The white-label manufacturing segment generated 91.66% of its revenue in FY25, whereas All Time Branded Products contributed 7.56% to the total revenue.

For the fiscal year ending in March 2025, the company's profit reached ₹47.3 crore, reflecting a 5.6% increase from ₹44.8 crore in the previous year. During the same period, revenue rose by 8.8% to ₹558.1 crore.