Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO price band set ₹201-212 per share; check GMP, issue details, more

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO price band: The Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹201 to ₹212 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, and will close on Friday, March 27.

The allocation to anchor investors for the Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 23. The Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO lot size is 70 equity shares and in multiples of 70 equity shares thereafter.

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, March 30, and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, April 1 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, April 2.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO details The public offering from the Haryana-based firm will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares totaling ₹440 crore, without any offer-for-sale (OFS) element.

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The planned offer size has been decreased from ₹550 crore as indicated in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus submitted in June 2025. The SEBI granted approval for the IPO in October of the previous year.

Out of the total IPO size, the company has already secured ₹13 crore through a pre-IPO round involving 7.55 lakh shares priced at ₹172 each. It holds a valuation of ₹1,877 crore.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to achieve a post-issue market capitalization of ₹2,195.29 crore.

The firm intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to cover its working capital needs and for general corporate objectives.

Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services are serving as the merchant bankers for the Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. acts as the registrar for the offering.

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Company details Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) is an Indian processor and exporter of basmati rice. The company's flagship brand is "Aeroplane," under which it sells its products.

It faces competition from major basmati rice firms, such as KRBL Ltd, LT Foods, and Sarveshwar Foods, as well as several unorganised processors.

In addition to its primary business of basmati rice, the company has expanded into the FMCG sector, offering staple foods and various essential kitchen items.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, the company reported operational revenue of ₹1,421.3 crore and a net profit of ₹48.77 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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