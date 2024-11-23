Upcoming IPO: Anya Polytech & Fertilizers gets NSE nod for SME IPO

  • Upcoming IPO: Anya Polytech & Fertilizers plans an SME IPO to issue up to 3,20,00,000 equity shares with a face value of 2 each

Asit Manohar
Updated23 Nov 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Upcoming IPO: The company filed DRHP in August 2024 for the launch of its SME IPO.
Upcoming IPO: The company filed DRHP in August 2024 for the launch of its SME IPO.(Photo: iStock)

Upcoming IPO: Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited has received NSE approval for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to launch its SME IPO. The company plans an IPO to issue up to 3,20,00,000 equity shares with a face value of 2 each. The net proceeds of the upcoming IPO will be used to fund capital expenditure and working capital needs for the company to set up a new project in its wholly owned subsidiary, Yara Green Energy Private Limited, to support Arawali Phosphate Limited's capital Expenditure and working capital requirements, and cover general corporate purposes. This IPO aims to drive growth and expansion across the company and its subsidiaries.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book-Running Lead Manager for the public issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited will serve as the official registrar for the upcoming SME IPO, which is proposed for listing on the NSE Emerge platform.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers financials

In '24January, Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited achieved Revenue of 98.87 crore, EBITDA of 13.45 crore, and PAT (Profit After Tax) of 10.70 crore.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited, which manufactures HDPE/PP Woven Fabric/Bags and producers and Manufacturers of Micro and Macronutrients Fertilizer and other agri input, filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to NSE Emerge.

About Anya Polytech & Fertilizers

The company's ISO 9001:2015 certification from Bureau of International Quality Standard Pte. Ltd. underscores its commitment to quality in manufacturing HDPE and PP woven sacks, zinc sulphate, and micronutrient mixtures.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited (APFL) is a leading Indian manufacturer specializing in a comprehensive range of products. Their offerings include high-density polyethene and polypropylene woven fabrics, laminated and non-laminated sacks and bags, BOPP packaging solutions, and both organic and non-organic (FCO-approved) fertilizers. APFL also produces micro-nutrients and soil conditioners to meet agricultural produce's primary and secondary needs.

In the fertilizer and agricultural solutions sector, Anya plays a significant role by manufacturing a variety of fertilizers, such as Zinc Sulphate, SSP, Organic Potash, Zinc EDTA, Micronutrient Mixes, phosphate-rich organic Manure (PROM), Ferrous Sulphate, Magnesium Sulphate, and Copper Sulphate. These products are distributed across 18 states in India through an extensive distribution network.

Anya trades in Sulphur DG, NPK, Urea, DAP, water-soluble fertilizers, certified seeds, and cattle feed via their retail outlets, "Anya Unnati Kendra." The company has also ventured into producing and marketing high-quality seeds through contract farming.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 02:54 PM IST
