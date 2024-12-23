Upcoming IPO: Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, December 26, and close on Monday, December 30. Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹13 to ₹14 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 10,000 equity shares and in multiples of 10,000 equity shares thereafter.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited, established in 2011, specializes in the manufacturing of fertilizers and bags, while also offering environmental solutions. The company produces high-quality High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Polypropylene (PP) bags, in addition to Zinc Sulphate fertilizers.

Since commencing commercial production in January 2013, Anya Polytech has achieved significant operational success, with an impressive production capacity of over 750 lakhs bags annually. Currently operating at full capacity, the company enjoys a turnover that exceeds ₹100 crores, primarily from its bags and Zinc Sulphate fertilizer division.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's sole peer is Commercial Syn Bag Ltd (with a P/E of 31.98).

In the fiscal year 2024, the company reported a revenue of ₹12,341.77 lakhs, an EBITDA of ₹1,648.73 Lakhs, and a PAT of ₹957.55 lakhs. As of June 2024, the company recorded a revenue of ₹4,039.46 lakhs, with an EBITDA of ₹902.68 lakhs and a PAT of ₹441.00 lakhs.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO details Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO consists of a fresh issue of 3,20,00,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹44.80 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to use the funds for several purposes, including addressing capital expenditure and working capital needs at Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd; establishing a new project at Yara Green Energy Private Limited, a subsidiary, along with its working capital requirements; fulfilling working capital and capital expenditure needs at Arawali Phosphate Limited, another subsidiary; and for general corporate purposes.

,“As we move forward with this IPO journey, it marks a transformative milestone in our company’s evolution, laying foundation for future growth and success. With extensive experience and a significant presence in the industry, we have emerged as one of the prominent players. Our operations are guided by commitment to delivering consistent quality and innovative products that cater to the diverse needs of our customers.

The funds raised through this IPO will be strategically utilized to expand our product portfolio, acquire advanced plant and machinery, and meet working capital requirements. This endeavour will not only fuel our business expansion but also enhance operational efficiency, driving sustainable growth and creating substantial long-term value,” said Yashpal Singh Yadav, Managing Director of the firm.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd serves as the lead manager for the Anya Polytech IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd acting as the registrar for this offering. The market maker for the Anya Polytech IPO is Spread X Securities Private Limited.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO GMP today Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹14 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.