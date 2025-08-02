Upcoming IPO: ARCIL files draft papers with SEBI for public offer of over 10.5 crore shares

ARCIL IPO: Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited (ARCIL) has filed its draft papers with markets regulator SEBI to float its initial public offering (IPO), with hopes of becoming listed as India's oldest asset reconstruction company.
ARCIL is the latest among a number of companies that have sought SEBI nod to float their public offers amid an ongoing IPO flood at the primary markets in India.
