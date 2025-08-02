Upcoming IPO: ARCIL files draft papers with SEBI for public offer of over 10.5 crore shares

ARCIL IPO: The ARCIL IPO will be entirely an offer for sale issue, with no fresh issue component. Promoters will offload over 10.5 crore shares through the initial share sale, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI shows.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated2 Aug 2025, 03:01 PM IST
IPO Alert: ARCIL files DRHP to float public offer
IPO Alert: ARCIL files DRHP to float public offer

ARCIL IPO: Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited (ARCIL) has filed its draft papers with markets regulator SEBI to float its initial public offering (IPO), with hopes of becoming listed as India's oldest asset reconstruction company.

ARCIL is the latest among a number of companies that have sought SEBI nod to float their public offers amid an ongoing IPO flood at the primary markets in India.

Here are key things to know about the ARCIL IPO

  • The ARCIL IPO will be entirely an offer for sale issue, with no fresh issue component. Promoters will offload over 10.5 crore shares through the initial share sale, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI shows.
  • The offer for sale comprises of up to 68,739,034 equity shares of face value of 10 each by Avenue India Resurgence Pte. Limited, up to 19,445,000 equity shares of face value of 10 each by State Bank of India, up to 16,244,858 equity shares of face value of 10 each by Lathe Investment Pte. Limited and up to 1,035,000 equity shares of face value of 10 each by The Federal Bank Limited.
  • ARCIL, India's oldest asset reconstruction company, has not disclosed the timeline of the IPO or its valuation. The ARCIL IPO DRHP further does not provide the price band of the offer.

Also Read | NSDL IPO allotment date in focus; GMP, how to check status online
  • Since the ARCIL IPO is an entirely OFS issue, the company will not receive any proceeds from the share sale. Therefore, there are no objectives of the issue from the company's part.
  • MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Formerly Link Intime India Private Limited) is the registrar of the issue.
  • As per the DRHP, ARCIL made recoveries of 28,459.7 crore from a total acquired principal debt of 72,657.31 crore at a cost of 38,155.63 crore. This indicates a recovery rate of 74 per cent.

Also Read | Another green energy company to take the confidential route to an IPO
Also Read | Patel Chem Specialities IPO listing: Shares list at 31% premium at ₹110
  • Founded in 2002, ARCIL is the oldest asset reconstruction company of India. In FY24, ARCIL was the the second most profitable ARC in India, and the second largest in India in terms of assets under management (AUM).
  • ARCIL operates across three business verticals - Corporate loans, SME and Other loans and Retail loans. The company classifies the stressed assets that it acquires based on the resolution mechanism it employs, which are subject to internal assessments.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOUpcoming IPO: ARCIL files draft papers with SEBI for public offer of over 10.5 crore shares
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.