Arvind And Company Shipping IPO: The initial public ofering (IPO) of Arvind and Company Shipping Agency Limited is going to hit primary market on 12th October 2023 i.e. on Thursday next week. The public offer will open for bidding on 12th October 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 16th October 2023.

The upcoming IPO is proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform and it aims to raise ₹14.74 crore from this NSE SME IPO. The public issue is offered at a fixed price of ₹45 per equity share.

Important Arvind And Company Shipping IPO details 1] Arvind And Company Shipping IPO GMP: Shares of the company are yet to make debut in unlisted stock market,say market observers.

2] Arvind And Company Shipping IPO price: The public issue is offered at a fixed price of ₹45 per equity share.

3] Arvind And Company Shipping IPO date: The public issue will open for bidding on 12th October 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 16th October 2023.

4] Arvind And Company Shipping IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹14.74 crore from this public ofer.

5] Arvind And Company Shipping IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO will comprise 3000 company shares.

6] Arvind And Company Shipping IPO investment limit: A bidder will require minimum ₹1,35,000 or ₹1.35 lakh to apply for this public issue.

7] Arvind And Company Shipping IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 cycle for IPO listing, one can expect the Arvind And Company Shipping IPO allotment date either on 17th or on 18th October 2023.

8] Arvind And Company Shipping IPO registrar: Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

9] Arvind And Company Shipping IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform.

10] Arvind And Company Shipping IPO listing date: In the wake of T+3 cycle, we can expect Arvind And Company Shipping IPO listing date on 19th October 2023.

