Upcoming IPO: Ashish Kacholia-owned Sahajanand Medical Technologies files DRHP for public issue launch

Upcoming IPO: Medical devices company Sahajanand Medical Technologies has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Founded by Dhirajlal Kotadia in 2001, Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) Limited specialises in advanced medical devices in vascular and structural heart intervention. Ashish Kacholia, Samara Capital Markets Holding Limited, Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund and Plutus Wealth Management LLP are the major shareholders in the company.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO details According to the DRHP filing, the company is offering a book-built initial public offering (IPO) with an entirely offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company proposed to make an offer-for-sale of up to 2,76,44,231 equity shares to shareholders with a face value of Re 1 apiece. The offer also provides a discounted subscription reservation for eligible employees within the employee reservation section.

The public issue consists of stakes of up to 27,00,000 equity shares each of Shree Hari Trust and Dhirajkumar Savjibhai Vasoya, around 1,29,58,126 equity shares by Samara Capital Markets Holding Limited, up to 26,15,750 equity shares by Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund, and up to 66,70,355 equity shares by NHPEA Sparkle Holding B.V.

The offer is conducted through a book-building process, with up to 50% allocated to qualified institutional buyers and at least 15% and 35% assigned to non-institutional and retail individual bidders, respectively, according to the draft papers.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE. The book-running lead managers for the public issue are Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Avendus Capital Private, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), and Nuvama Wealth Management. MUFG Intime India is the registrar.