Upcoming IPO: Ather Energy cuts IPO size, valuation lowered to ₹12,800 crore: Report

  • Upcoming IPO: Ather Energy plans to cut its IPO size to 2,900-3,200 crore from 3,500-3,700 crore. The electric two-wheeler company now seeks a post-money valuation of 12,800 crore, down from 14,000 crore, due to volatile market conditions and low investor interest.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published9 Apr 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Upcoming IPO: Ather Energy is expected to reduce the size of its IPO to between 2,900 crore and 3,200 crore, down from the initial target range of up to 3,500 crore to 3,700 crore, said CNBC-TV18 in its news report citing its sources. 

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is now aiming for a post-money valuation of approximately 12,800 crore, which is lower than the previous target of 14,000 crore. This reduction in the issue size is attributed to volatile market conditions and a lack of investor enthusiasm, said CNBC-TV18 in its report. 

 Ather Energy IPO will feature both a fresh issuance of shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion, with founders and some early investors likely to reduce part of their stakes, said CNBC-TV18 in its report.  Hero MotoCorp, which holds more than 37% in Ather, is not anticipated to sell any shares during the IPO.

This marks the second time Ather has reduced its valuation prior to its upcoming public offering. Previously, the company had targeted a valuation range between 17,000 crore and 20,000 crore, according to the news report from CNBC-TV18.

 

(more to come) 

