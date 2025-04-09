Upcoming IPO: Ather Energy cuts IPO size, valuation lowered to ₹12,800 crore: Report

Upcoming IPO: Ather Energy is expected to reduce the size of its IPO to between ₹2,900 crore and ₹3,200 crore, down from the initial target range of up to ₹3,500 crore to ₹3,700 crore, said CNBC-TV18 in its news report citing its sources.

Advertisement

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is now aiming for a post-money valuation of approximately ₹12,800 crore, which is lower than the previous target of ₹14,000 crore. This reduction in the issue size is attributed to volatile market conditions and a lack of investor enthusiasm, said CNBC-TV18 in its report.

Ather Energy IPO will feature both a fresh issuance of shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion, with founders and some early investors likely to reduce part of their stakes, said CNBC-TV18 in its report. Hero MotoCorp, which holds more than 37% in Ather, is not anticipated to sell any shares during the IPO.

This marks the second time Ather has reduced its valuation prior to its upcoming public offering. Previously, the company had targeted a valuation range between ₹17,000 crore and ₹20,000 crore, according to the news report from CNBC-TV18.

Advertisement

Read More