Mint Market

Upcoming IPO: Balaji Phosphates IPO opens on February 28; issue price band set at ₹66-70 apiece; check GMP

  • Upcoming IPO: Balaji Phosphates IPO opens on February 28 and closes on March 4, with a price band of 66 to 70 per share. The IPO aims to raise 50.11 crore for capital expenditures and operational enhancements.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 Feb 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Upcoming IPO: Balaji Phosphates IPO will open for subscription on Friday, February 28, and close on Tuesday, March 4. (balajiphosphates.com)

Upcoming IPO: Balaji Phosphates Ltd IPO will open for subscription on Friday, February 28, and close on Tuesday, March 4. Balaji Phosphates IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 66 to 70 per equity share of face value of 10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter.

The allocation of equity shares is as follows: the QIB Anchor Portion has been assigned a maximum of 12,24,000 equity shares; Qualified Institutional Buyers will receive up to 8,16,000 equity shares; Non-Institutional Investors will be allocated at least 20,40,000 equity shares; Retail Individual Investors will receive no less than 27,20,000 equity shares; and the Market Maker will be allotted 3,58,000 equity shares.

Advertisement

Also Read | Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment date in focus; GMP, steps to check status online

The firm is involved in producing and supplying Single Super Phosphate (SSP) in both powdered and granulated forms, alongside NPK Granulated and Mixed Fertilizers and Zinc Sulphate, all complying with the standards set by the Fertilizer Control Order of India. The company markets its products under the brand names ‘RATNAM’ and ‘BPPL’ to a wide array of clients, including retailers, wholesalers, and state-owned cooperatives, with farmers being the ultimate consumers of these products.

The company also has a 99.98% subsidiary named Jyoti Weighing Systems Pvt. Ltd. (JWSPL), which was formed on June 26, 1979, in accordance with the share purchase agreement dated October 5, 2020. JWSPL produces weighbridges with a capacity of up to 633MT and operates a facility in Dewas, adjacent to the company’s manufacturing site.

Advertisement

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Coromandel International Ltd (with a P/E of 30.57), Paradeep Phosphate Ltd (with a P/E of 77.23), and Rama Phosphate Ltd.

In the fiscal year 2024, the company recorded a revenue of 15,154.63 lakhs, an EBITDA of 1,209.70 lakhs, and a PAT of 604.05 lakhs. For the five-month period ending August 24, the company reported a revenue of 5,337.06 lakhs, EBITDA of 572.55 lakhs, and a PAT of 414.65 lakhs.

Also Read | HP Telecom India IPO allotment date in focus today. Here’s how to check status

Balaji Phosphates IPO details

Balaji Phosphates IPO worth 50.11 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 59,40,000 equity shares, aggregating to 41.58 crore. There's offer for sale (OFS) component of 12,18,000 equity shares totalling to 8.53 crore.

Advertisement

The funds generated from the IPO will be used for capital expenditures to set up a warehouse at the subsidiary's factory, enhance existing facilities, cover working capital needs, and support general corporate objectives. The anchor portion is set to begin on February 27, 2025, and the issue will conclude on March 04, 2025.

“Our IPO represents a significant step forward, enabling us to expand our market presence, optimise productivity, and strengthen our foothold in the fertilizer industry, as well as foster the growth of our subsidiary. The funds raised will further support our expansion, enhance operational efficiency, and drive technological advancements. This IPO is more than just a financial milestone—it is a step toward sustainable growth, empowering us to drive long-term progress,” said Mohit Airen, Managing Director of Balaji Phosphates Ltd.

Advertisement

Arihant Capital Markets Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager for this issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited serves as the Registrar for the issue.

Balaji Phosphates IPO GMP today

Balaji Phosphates IPO GMP or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 70 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Tata Investment share price zooms 10% after Tata Capital’s IPO move

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOUpcoming IPO: Balaji Phosphates IPO opens on February 28; issue price band set at ₹66-70 apiece; check GMP
First Published:25 Feb 2025, 11:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App