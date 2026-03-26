Upcoming IPO: Bharat PET files draft papers with SEBI for ₹760 crore IPO

Upcoming IPO: Bharat PET Limited has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO).
The company's public offering at a face value of ₹10 per equity share totals ₹760 crore and includes a fresh equity share issue amounting to ₹120 crore by the company, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares reaching ₹640 crore by the promoter selling shareholders — Deepak Gupta, Ankur Gupta, Rahul Gupta, Sonu Gupta, Stuti Gupta, Ruchi Gupta, Mitali Gupta, and Santosh Devi Gupta.
In coordination with the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLM), the company might also explore a pre-IPO placement of specified securities totaling up to ₹24 crore, in accordance with applicable laws. Equirus Capital Private Limited and Ambit Private Limited serve as the BRLM for the offering.
The net proceeds from the new issue are intended to be used for repaying borrowings of ₹50 crore in whole or in part; financing capital expenditures for acquiring machinery and equipment totaling ₹35.8 crore; and for various corporate purposes.
Incorporated in 1998, the company has evolved from a regional manufacturer into an integrated packaging solutions provider, guided by the late Subhash Gupta and Satya Narain Gupta.
It manufactures a diversified portfolio of rigid packaging products, including PET bottles and jars, preforms, multi-layer co-extruded bottles, caps and closures, and tin containers. The company has a strong presence in the agrochemical segment, where it holds around 11% market share in India, according to a CARE report.
As of September 30, 2025, it provides a diverse array of packaging solutions customized to meet the various needs of customers, backed by integrated manufacturing along with in-house design and tooling capabilities.
Its engineering expertise encompasses rapid prototyping and mould design, allowing for the delivery of moulds within 48 hours. The company has created over 500 moulds and caters to more than 1,500 clients, with repeat customers accounting for approximately 91% of revenue, indicating strong partnerships.
The company’s clientele includes Tata Consumer Products, PI Industries, and Dhanuka Agritech. It has four manufacturing facilities located in Delhi, Sonipat, Ankleshwar, and Jammu, with a combined installed capacity of 18,110.53 MTPA.
In terms of financial performance, it achieved a revenue of ₹411.82 crore in FY25, boasting EBITDA margins of 21.35% and PAT margins of 16.90%, reflecting robust profitability and growth.
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