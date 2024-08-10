Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Upcoming IPO: BR Goyal Infrastructure files DRHP for BSE SME IPO. Details here

Upcoming IPO: BR Goyal Infrastructure files DRHP for BSE SME IPO. Details here

Asit Manohar

  • Upcoming IPO: The net proceeds of the company will be utilised for Capex spends, working capital requirements, etc. of the construction company

Upcoming SME IPO: The company intends to raise funds by issuing 64,32,000 equity shares with a face value of 10 each.

Upcoming IPO: BR Goyal Infrastructure Limited (BRG, The company), one of the leading players in the construction and infrastructure sector, has announced its plans to enter the primary market with an IPO (initial public offering). The SME IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform. The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with BSE SME in preparation for the IPO. The company intends to raise funds by issuing a fresh issue of 64,32,000 equity shares with a face value of 10 each. The company's net proceeds will be utilized for Capex spending, working capital requirements, etc.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed Book-Running Lead Manager for the upcoming IPO, while Link Intime India Private Limited will serve as the Registrar.

BR Goyal financials

BR Goyal Infrastructure Limited offers a diverse portfolio in civil construction, ready-mix concrete, wind power, toll collection, and residential plotting. The company efficiently manages complex projects across India and is supported by an extensive fleet and skilled workforce. Financially, BR Goyal Infrastructure has shown impressive growth, with consolidated revenue from operations rising to 588.76 crore in FY24 from 224.88 crore in FY22 and consolidated EBITDA reaching 32.45 crore in FY24 from 18.89 crore in FY22. Consolidated PAT more than doubled to 21.89 crore in FY24 against 7.56 crore in FY22, reflecting strong net profitability.

Net proceeds of upcoming SME IPO

As BR Goyal Infrastructure moves forward with its IPO plans, the funds raised will support its capital expenditure, working capital needs, and inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives. With a proven track record and a clear vision for the future, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in India's rapidly evolving infrastructure sector.

BR Goyal Limited is a premier construction and infrastructure development company with expertise in civil construction, ready-mix concrete manufacturing, wind power generation, toll collection, and residential plotting. They provide comprehensive EPC services for roads, highways, commercial complexes, industrial parks, housing projects, and HAM projects, primarily for government departments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
