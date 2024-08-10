Upcoming IPO: BR Goyal Infrastructure files DRHP for BSE SME IPO. Details here

Upcoming IPO: BR Goyal Infrastructure Limited (BRG, The company), one of the leading players in the construction and infrastructure sector, has announced its plans to enter the primary market with an IPO (initial public offering). The SME IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform. The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with BSE SME in preparation for the IPO. The company intends to raise funds by issuing a fresh issue of 64,32,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The company's net proceeds will be utilized for Capex spending, working capital requirements, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed Book-Running Lead Manager for the upcoming IPO, while Link Intime India Private Limited will serve as the Registrar.

BR Goyal financials BR Goyal Infrastructure Limited offers a diverse portfolio in civil construction, ready-mix concrete, wind power, toll collection, and residential plotting. The company efficiently manages complex projects across India and is supported by an extensive fleet and skilled workforce. Financially, BR Goyal Infrastructure has shown impressive growth, with consolidated revenue from operations rising to ₹588.76 crore in FY24 from ₹224.88 crore in FY22 and consolidated EBITDA reaching ₹32.45 crore in FY24 from ₹18.89 crore in FY22. Consolidated PAT more than doubled to ₹21.89 crore in FY24 against ₹7.56 crore in FY22, reflecting strong net profitability.

Net proceeds of upcoming SME IPO As BR Goyal Infrastructure moves forward with its IPO plans, the funds raised will support its capital expenditure, working capital needs, and inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives. With a proven track record and a clear vision for the future, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in India's rapidly evolving infrastructure sector.