Upcoming IPO: BR Goyal Infrastructure gets BSE nod for SME IPO launch

  • Upcoming IPO: BR Goyal Infrastructure Limited has received in-principle approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for its SME IPO.

Shivangini
Published22 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Upcoming IPO: BR Goyal Infrastructure IPO will feature a fresh issue of 64,32,000 equity shares, each valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
Upcoming IPO: BR Goyal Infrastructure IPO will feature a fresh issue of 64,32,000 equity shares, each valued at ₹10.

Upcoming SME IPO in 2024: BR Goyal Infrastructure has received in-principle approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for its SME initial public offering (IPO). 

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of 64,32,000 equity shares, each valued at 10. The funds raised will be directed toward capital expenditure, working capital requirements, and other strategic growth initiatives. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited will serve as the book-running lead manager for the issue, with Link Intime India Private Limited as the registrar.

About the BR Goyal Infrastructure

BR Goyal Infrastructure Limited is a key player in the infrastructure sector. Known for its diverse operations, the company specialises in civil construction, ready-mix concrete (RMC) production, wind energy, toll management, and residential plotting.

With a significant footprint across multiple Indian states, the company serves government departments through its expertise in EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects for roads, highways, industrial parks, and housing projects. It also handles Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects.

B.R. Goyal ensures a consistent supply of high-quality concrete for its projects through a dedicated ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in Indore. Additionally, the company operates a 1.25 MW wind power turbine in Jaisalmer, supported by a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. Additionally, it manages toll services and undertakes residential development projects.

Financial performance of BR Goyal Infrastructure

BR Goyal has demonstrated remarkable growth in recent years. In FY24, its revenue rose to 58,875.91 lakh, a substantial increase from 22,488.26 lakh in FY22. Consolidated EBITDA grew to 3,245.58 lakh, and PAT more than doubled to 2,188.91 lakh from 756.09 lakh over the same period.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
