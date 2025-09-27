Upcoming IPO: BSE SME issue opens next week — Check price band, date, 10 key things to know

Upcoming IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the SME company, Infinity Infoway, an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions provider, is set to open for public bidding on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

Infinity Infoway is a SaaS provider of ERP, EdTech, and enterprise software solutions, serving clients in sectors such as education, manufacturing, retail, and construction. The company has an order book of ₹55.55 crore and serves 38 universities, 11 industries, and government organisations.

“Our IPO marks a defining milestone in this journey, enabling us to strengthen our offerings and scale further. Today, with a strong presence across 38 universities and 11 industries, we continue to drive efficiency through our flagship Campus Management System and Infinity ERP,” said Bhaveshkumar Dhirajlal Gadhethriya, promoter and managing director at Infinity Infoway Ltd.

10 key things to know about Infinity Infoway IPO 1. Infinity Infoway IPO date: The Infinity Infoway IPO opens for public subscription on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, while the closing date is set to be on Friday, 3 October 2025.

2. Infinity Infoway IPO price band: The public issue has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹147 to ₹155 per share with a face value of ₹10 per share.

3. Infinity Infoway IPO lot size: The IPO has a lot size of 800 equity shares per lot. The company is offering a total of 15,75,200 equity shares to investors via the IPO round.

4. Infinity Infoway IPO anchor round: According to the scheduled date, the anchor round for the public issue will be hosted on Monday, 29 September 2025, the day before the public issue opens for bidding on the stock market.

The company plans to allot up to 4,08,000 equity shares to the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) on the anchor portion of the issue.

5. Infinity Infoway IPO offer details: The Infinity Infoway IPO is offering an entirely fresh issue of 15,75,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 per share. The company aims to raise ₹24.42 crore from the Indian stock market.

6. Infinity Infoway IPO objective: The company aims to use the net proceeds from the public issue to fund the Development of Proprietary Technology Solution called “ZEROTOUCH”, Purchase of new IT Infrastructure and Certification, Funding of Tender Deposits and Earnest Money Deposits (EMD) towards Tenders, and Funding the incremental Working Capital Requirements.

The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Waaree Energies says it will co-operate in ongoing US probe

7. Infinity Infoway IPO allotment and listing date: According to Chittorgarh data, the IPO shares are expected to be alloted to the investors on Monday, 6 October 2025, while the company shares are expected to be listed on the BSE SME index on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

8. Infinity Infoway IPO book-runner, registrar: Holani Consultants Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the public issue, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the offer.

Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd is the market-maker for the company.

9. Infinity Infoway IPO reservations: According to the draft papers, the company plans to allocate up to 2,72,800 equity shares to the QIB portion, while allocating not less than 2,06,400 shares to the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 4,79,200 equity shares to the retail investors.

The company also disclosed that the employees will be allocating up to 1,29,600 shares, while 79,200 equity shares will be allocated to the IPO's market maker.

10. Infinity Infoway IPO latest GMP: As of Friday, 26 September 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Infinity Infoway IPO stands flat at ₹0 per share.

The upper price band of the IPO is ₹155, so the shares are expected to be listed at ₹155 apiece, marking a flat premium on the Indian stock market, according to the data collected from Investorgain. Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of an investor's willingness to invest in a primary issue.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee