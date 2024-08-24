Upcoming IPO: Carraro India, auto parts maker, aims to raise ₹1,811 crore, bolstered by strong financial performance

  • Upcoming IPO: Carraro India has filed DRHP for an IPO to raise 1,811.65 crore

Shivangini
Published24 Aug 2024, 10:11 AM IST
The net proceeds from the upcoming IPO will go to the company's promoter, Carraro International S E.
The net proceeds from the upcoming IPO will go to the company’s promoter, Carraro International S E.

Upcoming IPO: Carraro India, a manufacturer of axles and transmission systems for agricultural tractors and construction vehicles, has announced plans to raise 1,811.65 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The company submitted its preliminary prospectus to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 23.

Also Read | The Hyundai Motor IPO: How the valuations took a reality check

The IPO will consist entirely of an offer-for-sale by the company’s promoter, Carraro International S E, a holding entity under the Carraro S.p.A. group. As a result, all proceeds from the offering will go to the selling shareholder, with Carraro India not retaining any funds from the IPO.

Carraro S.p.A., based in Italy, is the parent organization of the Carraro Group, which specializes in manufacturing transmission systems—such as axles, transmissions, and drives—used in agricultural and construction equipment for off-highway vehicles.

Also Read | Swiggy targets $15 billion valuation to raise $1-1.2 billion via upcoming IPO

Founded in 1997, Carraro India competes with industry peers, including Escorts Kubota, Schaeffler India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Ramakrishna Forgings, Happy Forgings, and Action Construction Equipment. The company’s product lineup includes backhoe loaders, soil compactors, cranes, self-loading concrete mixers, and small motor graders catering to both the agricultural and construction sectors. Additionally, Carraro India supplies gears, shafts, and ring gears for industrial and automotive vehicles.

Carraro India's financial result

Operating out of two manufacturing plants in Pune, Carraro India supplied products to 38 manufacturers across India in the fiscal year 2024, with 64.82 per cent of its revenue coming from domestic sales.

Despite modest growth in revenue, Carraro India’s profit for the fiscal year 2024 increased by 29.4 per cent, reaching 60.6 crore compared to 47 crore in the previous year. This growth was driven by strong operating performance.

Also Read | Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO: SME IPO subscribed over 116 times on day 3

The company recorded revenue of 1,770.5 crore for the year ending March 2024, marking a 4.4 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year. Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose by 27.2 per cent year-on-year to 128.2 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving by 130 basis points to 7.2 per cent in FY24.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 10:11 AM IST
HomeMarketsIPOUpcoming IPO: Carraro India, auto parts maker, aims to raise ₹1,811 crore, bolstered by strong financial performance

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.15
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

306.05
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

319.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
-5.05 (-1.56%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

352.00
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.95 (0.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

527.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
43.3 (8.95%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

226.90
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
16.5 (7.84%)

Elgi Equipments

693.60
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
46.9 (7.25%)

Doms Industries

2,599.10
03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
168.4 (6.93%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,138.00-394.00
    Chennai
    72,567.00-1,323.00
    Delhi
    72,710.00-178.00
    Kolkata
    73,138.00-537.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue