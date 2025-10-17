Upcoming IPO: Coca-Cola eyes $1 billion-IPO for Indian bottling unit: Report

Coca-Cola Co is considering a public offering for its Indian bottling unit, a move that could generate $1 billion, according to a report from Bloomberg citing its sources.

The report from Bloomberg indicated that the company has recently met with bankers to talk about a potential initial public offering of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt., which would place the unit's value at around $10 billion, as per sources. The process is still in its early stages, and Coca-Cola has yet to engage bankers for the transaction, Bloomberg noted.

If the deal proceeds, it is likely to take place next year, as mentioned in the Bloomberg report. Ongoing discussions mean that aspects like timing, structure, and size of the offering may still be subject to change. A spokesperson for Coca-Cola did not reply to requests for comment, Bloomberg added.

Coca-Cola is set to join the growing trend of international companies listing their Indian subsidiaries, following recent examples like LG Electronics Inc.’s $1.3 billion IPO this month and Hyundai Motor Co.’s record-setting $3.3 billion listing last year.

This move would introduce one of the most iconic brands in the world to India’s vibrant IPO market, which is poised for a record-breaking month and could see its best year ever in 2025. With upcoming offerings such as Coca-Cola and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., 2026 is looking to be another outstanding year.

Also Read | Lenskart IPO could make Peyush Bansal a billionaire

Company details Coca-Cola's Indian bottling partner serves over 2 million retail outlets and has a workforce of more than 5,200 individuals, as stated on its website. Based in Bengaluru, the company runs 14 production facilities across 12 states and 236 districts in southern and western India.

The Atlanta-based beverage corporation has recently sold a minority share in the immediate parent company of its Indian bottler, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt., to Jubilant Bhartia Group, a locally diversified conglomerate.