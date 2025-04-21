Upcoming IPO: Continuum Green Energy gets SEBI nod to raise ₹3,650 crore through the public issue

Continuum Green Energy IPO: An independent power producer, Continuum Green Energy Limited, on Monday, April 21, received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The company submitted its preliminary draft papers on December 10, 2024.

Continuum Green Energy is an independent power producer dedicated to identifying, developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects in India. The company primarily focuses on supplying green power to commercial and industrial consumers, state and central distribution utilities, and power exchanges.