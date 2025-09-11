Upcoming IPO: Core Integra Consulting Services files DRHP with SEBI for NSE SME IPO launch

Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based human resources (HR) and compliance solutions provider Core Integra Consulting Services has filed its draft papers with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Friday, September 5, 2025, to raise funds via an initial public offering on the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Founded in 2009, Core Integra offers consulting services in areas such as labour law compliance, HR operations, payroll processing, permanent hiring, manpower solutions, and employee benefits. Through its subsidiary Core Integra Global, the company also provides proprietary technology solutions and engages in robotic process automation and artificial intelligence.

Core Integra Consulting Services IPO details The proposed IPO involves a fresh issue of 35 lakh equity shares. The offer will follow the book-building method, with allocations set aside for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and Individual Investors (IIs).

How will Core Integra use the public issue funds? The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to upgrade its IT infrastructure, strengthen its leadership team, and boost its brand visibility and awareness. Investments in technology have improved Core Integra’s HR-Tech and Reg-Tech platforms, and the company intends to continue using technological advances to drive scalability, enhance compliance, and promote digital innovation.

About Core Integra Consulting Services Core Integra is headquartered in Mumbai and operates regional offices in Pune, Solapur, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata. The company provides staffing, payroll outsourcing, compliance, Reg-Tech solutions, HR, vendor management, advisory and HR-Tech for over 500 clients across more than 30 industries in 20 states.

Through proprietary platforms such as CoreX, Core Pay, Ctrl-F, and Core-PFT, the company aims to digitalise workforce management and regulatory compliance. Between FY23 and FY25, the company reported a 10.75% revenue CAGR, Core Integra informed in a release on Tuesday.

In 2016, Core Integra established a subsidiary, Core Integra Global Services Private Limited (CIGSPL), which focuses on in-house cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions.