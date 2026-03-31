Upcoming IPO: Core4 Engineers files DRHP with BSE to raise funds via SME IPO

SME IPO: Core4 Engineers, an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) company, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with BSE SME to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO).

According to the DRHP, the offer is entirely a fresh issue of up to 58,94,400 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each, with no offer-for-sale component. This means all proceeds will be received by the company.

The proceeds from the SME IPO will be allocated toward capital expenditure, including the acquisition of land and an existing building to set up a new manufacturing facility and corporate office. The funds will also support additional working capital needs, general corporate purposes, and cover issue-related expenses.

Approximately 50% of the issue is allocated to the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) segment, while 35% is earmarked for retail investors and the remaining 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Socradamus Capital Private Limited has been appointed as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited will serve as the registrar to the issue.

About the company Core4 Engineers Limited is an EPCC firm that delivers integrated infrastructure solutions across diverse sectors, with a strong focus on railway infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, and water and wastewater treatment. Its capabilities span the full project lifecycle, including design and engineering, procurement, erection, testing, commissioning, and operation and maintenance (O&M).

The company was established with the objective of providing technically sound and cost-efficient engineering solutions, offering end-to-end execution that covers design, engineering, procurement, project management, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning.

It also operates an in-house manufacturing unit for HT/LT electrical panels and compact substations. Its business model combines EPC contracting with product manufacturing, enabling it to strengthen sales channels and address both project-based requirements and product-specific demand.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹3,415.68 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹682.38 lakhs, and PAT of ₹380.86 lakhs. For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, it recorded revenue from operations of ₹4,706.97 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹881.47 lakhs, and PAT of ₹605.43 lakhs.