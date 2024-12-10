Upcoming IPO: DAM Capital Advisors Limited, has been issued final observation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), allowing them to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The company submitted its IPO documents to SEBI on September 09, 2024.

DAM Capital has emerged as the fastest growing investment bank in India, showcasing remarkable revenue growth from Fiscal 2022 to 2024 and achieving the highest profit margin among its peers in Fiscal 2024. Notably, the firm holds a significant market presence, capturing 12.1% of the market share in terms of the number of IPOs and QIPs during Fiscal 2024.

DAM Capital offers a diverse range of financial solutions, including investment banking services such as equity capital markets (ECM), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), and structured finance advisory. Additionally, it provides institutional equities services, including brokerage and research.

The DAM Capital Advisors IPO consists entirely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.2 crore equity shares, with no new issuance of shares. Nuvama Wealth Management is serving as the sole merchant banker for this offering.