Upcoming IPO: Fibe parent Social Worth Technologies files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

Social Worth Technologies Ltd, the parent company of digital lending platform Fibe, has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of more than 4 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to invest in its material subsidiary, EarlySalary Services Pvt. Ltd (ESPL), to strengthen its capital base and support onward lending, with the remaining amount earmarked for general corporate purposes.
Founded in 2015, Social Worth Technologies operates under the Fibe brand, offering digital lending products, including personal loans and purpose-driven financing for education, healthcare, insurance, and consumption needs. The company leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data science across customer onboarding, underwriting, risk management, fraud detection, operations and collections.
Since expanding beyond personal loans into purpose-driven financing in 2021, the Pune-based fintech has significantly diversified its lending portfolio. Its assets under management (AUM) grew at a 45.5% CAGR to ₹8,603 crore as of 31 March 2026, from ₹4,064 crore two years earlier.
The company also reported a sharp improvement in profitability, with net profit rising to ₹257.46 crore in FY26 from ₹101.24 crore in FY24. As of 31 March 2026, personal loans accounted for 77.38% of total AUM, while purpose-driven financing contributed 22.62%.
Social Worth Technologies was founded by Akshay Mehrotra, Managing Director and Group CEO, and Ashish Sohan Goyal, Chairperson, Executive Director and Group CFO. The company counts International Finance Corporation (IFC), TPG Inc. and Norwest among its investors.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
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Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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