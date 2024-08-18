Four companies, including two on the mainboard, are preparing to launch their IPOs in the coming week.

The IPO momentum is all set to continue in the primary market next week also with opening of four new public issues. Four companies, including two in the mainboard, are preparing to launch their IPOs in the coming week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply "Despite the ups and downs in global stock markets, the Indian primary market continues to be robust. In the first week of August, four companies launched IPOs worth over ₹11,850 crore, and they were all successful. This trend looks set to continue, with 25 more companies, already approved by the SEBI, planning to enter the market to raise about ₹22,000 crore in the coming few weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's IPO success story is taking shape amid global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. Whether the country can keep up this momentum, amidst the global challenges, will depend on several factors, including economic growth, the regulatory landscape, and global market trends," said Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, Trusted Mid-Market Investment Bank.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Orient Technologies IPO Orient Technologies' IPO will be open for subscription from August 21 to August 23. This IPO is a book-built issue amounting to ₹214.76 crores. It includes a fresh issue of 0.58 crore shares, raising ₹120 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.46 crore shares, totaling ₹94.76 crore.

The IPO price band for Orient Technologies is set between ₹195 and ₹206 per share. Elara Capital (India) Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd acting as the registrar for the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interarch Building Products IPO The Interarch Building Products IPO will be open for subscription from August 19 to August 21. This book-built issue is valued at ₹600.29 crores, which includes a fresh issue of 0.22 crore shares, amounting to ₹200 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.44 crore shares, totaling ₹400.29 crore.

The price range for Interarch Building Products' IPO has been set between ₹850 and ₹900 per share. Ambit Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited are acting as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the issue's registrar.

Brace Port Logistics IPO The Brace Port Logistics IPO will be open for subscription from August 19 to August 21. This IPO is a book-built issue, valued at ₹24.41 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 30.51 lakh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Brace Port Logistics IPO has a price band set between ₹76 and ₹80 per share. Holani Consultants Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd serves as the registrar. Holani Consultants is also the market maker for the Brace Port Logistics IPO.

Forcas Studio IPO The Forcas Studio IPO will be open for subscription from August 19 to August 21. This is a book-built issue with a total value of ₹37.44 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 46.8 lakh share.

The IPO price band for Forcas Studio is set between ₹77 and ₹80 per share. Horizon Management Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager, with Mas Services Limited acting as the registrar for the issue. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker for the Forcas Studio IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

QVC Exports IPO The QVC Exports IPO will be open for subscription from August 21 to August 23, 2024. This fixed price issue is valued at ₹24.07 crore. The offering includes a fresh issue of 20.5 lakh shares, amounting to ₹17.63 crore, and an offer for sale of 7.49 lakh shares, totaling ₹6.44 crore.

The IPO price for QVC Exports is set at ₹86 per share. Khandwala Securities Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the QVC Exports IPO, with Cameo Corporate Services Limited acting as the registrar. Aftertrade Broking is the market maker for this IPO.

Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO The Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO will be available for subscription from August 21 to August 23. This fixed-price IPO is for ₹16.03 crore and involves a fresh issue of 13.25 lakh share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO price for Ideal Technoplast Industries is set at ₹121 per share. Swastika Investmart Ltd is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar. Sunflower Broking is the designated market maker for the issue.

Resourceful Automobile IPO The Resourceful Automobile IPO will be open for subscription from August 22 to August 26. This IPO, set at a fixed price, involves a fresh issue of 10.25 lakh shares totaling ₹11.99 crore.

The IPO price for Resourceful Automobile is set at ₹117 per share. Swastika Investmart Ltd is the lead manager for the IPO, Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar, and Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for the offering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Listings - Saraswati Saree Depot IPO: The allotment for Saraswati Saree Depot IPO was finalized on Friday, August 16, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, August 20.

Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO: The allotment for the Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO was finalized on Friday, August 16, 2024. The IPO is set to list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Positron Energy IPO: The allotment for the Positron Energy IPO was finalized on Friday, August 16. The IPO is set to list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, August 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Solve Plastic Products IPO: The allocation for the Solve Plastic Products IPO is anticipated to be determined on Monday, August 19. The IPO is scheduled to list on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Wednesday, August 21.

Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO: The allocation for the Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO is anticipated to be completed on Monday, August 19. The IPO is set to debut on the BSE SME, with the tentative listing date scheduled for Wednesday, August 21.

