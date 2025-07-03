Upcoming IPO: Fourfront files DRHP at BSE to launch SME IPO. Details here

Automotive component manufacturer firm Fourfront has filed draft papers at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to launch public issue at BSE SME.

The company has submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to BSE SME as part of its upcoming IPO. The company plans to issue 65,00,000 new equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10.

The IPO proceeds will be used for part-financing the Proposed Project FF, meeting additional working capital needs, investing in its wholly owned subsidiary for the Proposed Project EV, funding the subsidiary’s working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes. These funds will help the company achieve its strategic goals and enhance its market position.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited will act as the Registrar to the Issue.

About the company Fourfront Limited is a manufacturing company specializing in electromechanical and power electronics products for the automotive industry.

Operating under its flagship brand, the company produces switches, USB chargers, DC-DC converters, onboard chargers, Power Distribution Units, and other electronic components catering to both conventional and electric vehicles.

With a strong presence in the commercial vehicle segment, Fourfront serves multiple leading OEMs and industrial product manufacturers across India. The company operates from a 30,000 sq. ft. integrated facility in Chinchwad, Maharashtra, equipped with advanced engineering software, semi-automatic assembly lines, SMT technology, and a full-fledged in-house testing lab.

For the period ending March 31, 2024, the company posted revenue of ₹12,865.84 lakhs, with an EBITDA of ₹3,219.76 lakhs and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,099.29 lakhs. In comparison, for the period ending December 31, 2024, it reported revenue of ₹7,081.06 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,595.98 lakhs, and PAT of ₹952.39 lakhs.