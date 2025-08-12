Upcoming IPO: FourFront Limited receives BSE approval for SME IPO launch

Upcoming IPO: FourFront Limited has received a BSE approval for SME IPO launch

Upcoming IPO: FourFront Ltd approval for IPO On August 12, 2025, FourFront Limited announced having received in-principle approval from BSE for the SME IPO launch. The FourFront Ltd has received approval for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus, marking a significant step toward its Initial Public Offering.

About ForeFront Ltd FourFront, Ltd., is an automotive component manufacturer with design capabilities for electromechanical and power electronics products for the EV and industrial automotive sectors.

ForeFront Ltd IPO: Size of the offer ForeFront Ltd plans to issue 6,500,000 fresh equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each.

The objectives of the ForeFront Ltd IPO As the company advances with its IPO plans, the ForeFront Ltd plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO towards

1. Part-financing the Proposed Project FF,

2. Funding incremental working capital requirements,

3. Investment in its wholly owned subsidiary for financing the proposed Project EV

4. funding its incremental working capital requirement and

5. for general corporate purposes.

The capital raised will support the company’s strategic objectives and strengthen its competitiveness, highlighted ForeFront Ltd

ForeFront Ltd IPO—Lead Managers and Registrar Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited will serve as the registrar to the issue.

ForeFront Ltd IPO- Key risks from the RHP ForeFront Ltd. in the key risks section of the RHP has said that “Our business and revenues are highly dependent on one main customer who is also one of the top OEMs in the automotive industry in India. Any Adverse Changes in OEM’s Procurement Policies or Business Plans Could Materially Impact Our Financial Performance.”

ForeFront Ltd IPO—Promoters Promoters of the company are Shrikant Narayan Neurgaonkar and Ashish Arving Kalay.