Upcoming IPO: Fractal Analytics files DRHP with Sebi to raise ₹4,900 crore via public issue. Details here

Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based analytics firm Fractal Analytics has filed its draft papers with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, to raise funds via an initial public offering.

Fractal Analytics was founded by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal in 2000. The company provides data-driven insights and assists in decision-making through end-to-end AI solutions to large global enterprises across multiple industries. Its major clients include global tech giants such as Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla.

Fractal Analytics IPO details Fractal Analytics' initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,279.3 crore and an offer to sale (OFS) equity shares up to 3,620.7 crore.

The OFS comprises equity shares worth up to ₹ 1,462.6 crore by Quinag Bidco Ltd, ₹1,999.6 crore by TPG Fett Holdings Pte. Ltd, ₹29.5 crore by Satya Kumari Remala and Rao Venkateswara Remala; and equity shares ₹129 crore by GLM Family Trust.

The company is seeking to raise nearly ₹4,900 crore from the stock market by issuing equity shares with a face value of Re 1 apiece.

The Offer is conducted via the book building process, allocating 75% of the shares to QIBs, 15% to Non-Institutional Investors, and 10% to Retail Individual Investors. Additionally, it includes a reservation not exceeding 5% of the Company’s post-offer paid-up equity share capital for eligible employees.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.

How will Fractal Analytics use the public issue funds? Fractal Analytics plans to use the net proceeds from the public issue to invest in its subsidiary, Fractal USA. This investment will cover costs incurred to purchase laptops, establish new office space in India, fund research and development, and support sales and marketing activities under Fractal Alpha. Additionally, the funds will be used to finance inorganic growth through potential acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, as well as general corporate expenses.

Fractal Analytics: Financials Fractal’s revenue from operations increased by 25.9% to ₹2,765 crore in FY25, compared to ₹2,196 crore in FY24. Similarly, profit after tax (PAT) turned positive to ₹220 crore in FY25 from a loss of ₹54.7 crore in FY24.